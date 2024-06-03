Previous
Kathy and Elsie were here by summerfield
Photo 4099

Kathy and Elsie were here

these were taken after we had lunch and were resting before going in to the aquarium.

every time i say or hear the name "Elsie" that line in the song Cabaret always come to mind.

i used to have a friend whose name was Elsie
with whom i shared four sordid rooms in Chelsea
she wasn't what you'd call a blushing flower
as a matter of fact she rented by the hour

perhaps i got some parts of the lyrics wrong but you get the gist. a friend from college married a girl named Elsie and he used to laugh at me whenever i would sing the song Cabaret. the ex had an ex-girlfriend named Elsie. and a long time ago, one of my aunts had a cat named Elsie Pearl.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise