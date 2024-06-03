Kathy and Elsie were here

these were taken after we had lunch and were resting before going in to the aquarium.



every time i say or hear the name "Elsie" that line in the song Cabaret always come to mind.



i used to have a friend whose name was Elsie

with whom i shared four sordid rooms in Chelsea

she wasn't what you'd call a blushing flower

as a matter of fact she rented by the hour



perhaps i got some parts of the lyrics wrong but you get the gist. a friend from college married a girl named Elsie and he used to laugh at me whenever i would sing the song Cabaret. the ex had an ex-girlfriend named Elsie. and a long time ago, one of my aunts had a cat named Elsie Pearl.