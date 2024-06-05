nothing could ever be more senticous

a baby barrel cactus at the flower section of the market from last saturday.



senticous meaning thorny or prickly.



i think maybe i should make a visit to the allen gardens, or maybe i will check out the toronto gardens near me see what they have there. can't wait for july really. today, i mapped out what i think my days should look like. painting and writing will consume a big chunk of my day, after of course my walk and exercises. but before i get to that, so many things to do at the office, if there will be no transit strike. i will need to see about renting a car if need be.