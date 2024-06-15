Previous
the secret of contentment by summerfield
Photo 4111

the secret of contentment

abbedisso's low-profile new album quietly released online today. available also in CD format.

Band/Artist - abbedisso
Album - the secret of contentment

Abbedisso is a small village in the municipality of Askøy in Vestland county, Norway. It is located along the Herdlefjorden near the northwestern tip of the island of Askøy. The village of Io lies directly to the north on the island of Holsnøy, just across the fjord.

Those who face that which is actually before them, unburdened by the past, undistracted by the future, these are they who live, who make the best use of their lives; these are those who have found the secret of contentment. - Alban Goodier

for the current album cover challenge. i think everyone should enter this challenge; it's one of the less labor intensive challenge: you probably have a multitude of spare photos you can use. here's the lowdown: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49387/a-new-round-of-the-album-cover-challenge-starts-today

just playing to promote the challenge.

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Susan Wakely ace
A great cover.
June 17th, 2024  
