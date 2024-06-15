abbedisso's low-profile new album quietly released online today. available also in CD format.
Band/Artist - abbedisso
Album - the secret of contentment
Abbedisso is a small village in the municipality of Askøy in Vestland county, Norway. It is located along the Herdlefjorden near the northwestern tip of the island of Askøy. The village of Io lies directly to the north on the island of Holsnøy, just across the fjord.
Those who face that which is actually before them, unburdened by the past, undistracted by the future, these are they who live, who make the best use of their lives; these are those who have found the secret of contentment. - Alban Goodier