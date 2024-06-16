Sign up
Previous
Photo 4111
chaos in the park
this was my entry this week for the abstract theme over at 52 frames. i'm not really sure this is abstract but all i know is that this is giving me vertigo.
7 photographs i decided was the outside of enough for this composite.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6227
photos
176
followers
115
following
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
Kathy
ace
It's a photo that must be looked at. But I confess it makes my eyes wonky.
June 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Fabulous! I believe this works for Northy's artist challenge too....
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49409/new-artist-challenge-thomas-vanoost
June 17th, 2024
