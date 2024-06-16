Previous
chaos in the park by summerfield
chaos in the park

this was my entry this week for the abstract theme over at 52 frames. i'm not really sure this is abstract but all i know is that this is giving me vertigo.

7 photographs i decided was the outside of enough for this composite.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

summerfield

@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
1126% complete

Kathy ace
It's a photo that must be looked at. But I confess it makes my eyes wonky.
June 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Fabulous! I believe this works for Northy's artist challenge too.... https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49409/new-artist-challenge-thomas-vanoost
June 17th, 2024  
