blueberry picking, Port Williams, Nova Scotia

yesterday during our pig session, one pigster mentioned that she had not seen a blueberry tree/bush/plant. i have been in Canada for 36 years and i must admit 'picking' is one activity i did not really indulged in. for one thing, bugs of any kind just love to attack me, everyone else is free from bites because all the bugs are on me. also, while i appreciate the taste of fresh fruits plucked directly from the tree, i prefer to wash my fruits before i eat them. and finally, if it's available in the grocery, it's good enough for me. same with the roadside stores whenever we drove around the countryside.



in 2016 when i visited Louise and Ken in Lunenberg, i went with them to pick blueberries and that was my first and last time. i did go strawberry picking when my sister's children were still young. i have been to a couple of apple orchards but it was strictly for my photography. i didn't experience the actual apple picking until the last couple of years when i started to go with my sister on day tours. and that, too, was more for my photography than anything else.