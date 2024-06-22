Previous
the orchid lady by summerfield
captured this one morning on the subway train going downtown to the lawrence market. i don't know how people, whether man or woman, could walk in this faux leather pants. it always reminds me of that episode in "friends" where Ross was wearing leather pants, went to the bathroom and couldn't put the pants back on, trying everything from lotion to some such. this faux leather also made an ugly sounding 'swish' which sounded more like 'squawk!' i once was young and wore a similar pair of sandals but this lady had a hard time walking with them. aside from the squawk sound from the faux leather pants, there was also the grating sound of the sandals on the ground and the uncomfortable walk as she ran to get on the elevator ahead of me.

my bunions are revolting at the sight of those sandals . 🤣
I remember that friends episode 🙄🤣
Those shoes are for young women, for sure. I haven’t seen leather pants in the stores, I’m out of the fashion loop these days so I don’t know if leather pants are even in fashion!
