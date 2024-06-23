the rainbow lady

met this lady at the market ramp, she was going down, i was walking up. i asked if i can take a photo of her and she readily posed. i rue the fact that she was against the sun and it didn't occur to me to make us change places so that her face wasn't so much in the shadow. but i hate bothering people and i have completely forgot about the stranger component of the 52 frames' extra challenge this week. this was not my 52 frames entry though.



there was some entertainment at the market this afternoon, a precursor to the week-long 'pride' celebration in the city which will culminate on Canada day in eight days' time.