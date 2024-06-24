the juggler

another shot from yesterday's foray at the market and taking in the street entertainment. there was a stilt man waving a rainbow coloured fan. there was a lady-man dressed rather provocatively but he was the main event as all there was a huge crowd six people deep surrounding her-him; he danced and made some funny jokes.



and there was this nice looking young man, very clean cut, no tattoos or piercing whatsoever, just doing his thing and ever obliging for a photo. here you see him in the middle of his juggling act, with one of the thingamajiggs almost covering his face. but i like this shot, his smile is so delightful and you can easily tell he enjoys what he's doing. i wish i had brought a longer lens but it is what it is.



this was my submission to 52 frame's 'portrait' prompt last week.

