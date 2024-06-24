Previous
the juggler by summerfield
the juggler

another shot from yesterday's foray at the market and taking in the street entertainment. there was a stilt man waving a rainbow coloured fan. there was a lady-man dressed rather provocatively but he was the main event as all there was a huge crowd six people deep surrounding her-him; he danced and made some funny jokes.

and there was this nice looking young man, very clean cut, no tattoos or piercing whatsoever, just doing his thing and ever obliging for a photo. here you see him in the middle of his juggling act, with one of the thingamajiggs almost covering his face. but i like this shot, his smile is so delightful and you can easily tell he enjoys what he's doing. i wish i had brought a longer lens but it is what it is.

this was my submission to 52 frame's 'portrait' prompt last week.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
@summerfield
katy ace
great shot of him in action with that engaging smile
June 25th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Fun street scene
June 25th, 2024  
Diane ace
He does look like he loves what he's doing. Nice shot.
June 25th, 2024  
