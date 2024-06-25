she's a lady

well, her voice was very much that of a female at least. she's a giant of a person! i must admit i forgot her name. i tried to google her and i miserably failed. she was quite the entertainer though and if the market wasn't about to close up for the weekend, i'd have stayed longer to watch her and took better photos of her and perhaps found out her name in the process.



it is rather sad state of affairs, though, isn't it, that even though this entertainer was getting the big share of the crowd, people cheering her on and applauding her acts, the audience is more engaged in capturing the show with their cellphones rather than enjoying the show as it happens. some are even doing something else with their phones and not minding the show.



two more working days and i'm officially a retiree. tomorrow, the office will have a farewell cake for me. i had the option of taking to lunch two or three 'friends' from the office, or a cake. i chose the cake so at least the rest of the staff that helped my job easier, like the mailroom staff, the catering, accounting and the IT guys can partake. otherwise, i'd have preferred to go quietly in the night sans fanfare. i hate being the center of attraction. i feel a bit sad but more excited.