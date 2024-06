another rainbow

yes, this rainbow. the pride month celebration in Toronto is coming to an end. everywhere one goes, one would see rainbows in varying shapes and forms. and now, people are asked to donate if they buy from a store that supports the movement. saturate our eyes and drain our wallets.



why is there no month-long celebration of old people. if you prick us do we not bleed?



-o0o-



i shall catch up with you on the weekend, hopefully.