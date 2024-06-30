Previous
oh, i love Paris every moment! by summerfield
oh, i love Paris every moment!

negative space was what we're tackling this week at 52 frames, and this was my submission.

i was downtown but i never got to pull out my camera even though i was all prepared -- extra SD card, extra battery etc. but although there was not too many people compared to the previous years with the old normal, i find people to be too loud and frankly, although i am a pride supporter, i have found these festivities too tedious.

sometime this month, i was dragged into the discussion of "gender". this person who insisted on calling me a 'cis-woman' and i had to tell him/her/it that if he/she/it wanted me to respect what her pronoun and gender, he/she/it would have to respect my gender and i am woman and female and i have the proper "equipment" to prove it. this respect thing goes both ways. i come from a tribe of gays and lesbians and whatever else they are called now so i know their struggles and the prejudices they encounter. but i draw the line of being called something when i am not. is there another planet where i can move to?

times are really a-changing!
summerfield

bkb in the city
Vikki times are changing and not necessarily for the better
July 1st, 2024  
Wendy ace
I'm with you on this whole gender thing. I am a woman - proud of it - and married to a man's man - and he's proud of it.
Why does Pride get a whole month and veteran's only a day?
July 1st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I also don't understand why it is becoming the norm to label everyone's gender. I too have been told that I am a cis-woman and I too pointed out that I am female. I agree that respect goes both ways.

Beautiful watch too
July 1st, 2024  
