oh, i love Paris every moment!

negative space was what we're tackling this week at 52 frames, and this was my submission.



i was downtown but i never got to pull out my camera even though i was all prepared -- extra SD card, extra battery etc. but although there was not too many people compared to the previous years with the old normal, i find people to be too loud and frankly, although i am a pride supporter, i have found these festivities too tedious.



sometime this month, i was dragged into the discussion of "gender". this person who insisted on calling me a 'cis-woman' and i had to tell him/her/it that if he/she/it wanted me to respect what her pronoun and gender, he/she/it would have to respect my gender and i am woman and female and i have the proper "equipment" to prove it. this respect thing goes both ways. i come from a tribe of gays and lesbians and whatever else they are called now so i know their struggles and the prejudices they encounter. but i draw the line of being called something when i am not. is there another planet where i can move to?



times are really a-changing!