Canada day fireworks

87 shots of fireworks and this is all i have to show for it. 😂🤣 sometimes i marvel at my skills with the camera, but not last night. or most nights, or days! just as well, this was the last of the fireworks.



i'm still getting "retirement" greetings and presents. it didn't really occur to me that retirement is a big deal to most people. but i'll take the presents! 🤣



i took a day off today😂. i just cooled around the apartment then went off after lunch to see a movie with my sister. we went to see "the boy in the woods" based on a true story. it's a lesson in human resilience, no matter the age. and get this: there were only five of us in the theatre. i liked that we got good seats and we didn't deal with boisterous patrons. my sister said later on that she was thinking what we should do if some pro-palestine sympathizers show up and make trouble inside the theatre. i'd have hit them with my cane, i told her.