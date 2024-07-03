i can't retire!

this gift came from one of the ladies in our catering department. there are two ladies and a young man who work tirelessly, hauling carts of utensils, food and what not. their job is especially tedious when there are big meetings going on on two floors of conference rooms. when they're not busy on the floor, they're busy cleaning up, polishing the glass walls of the conference rooms and other things assigned to them by the manager. add to the mix the divas (and divos) who don't clean up after themselves in the lunchroom. theirs is a thankless job.



then they get someone like me who's always asking for cookies or chips! 🤣i do, however, know and acknowledge their hard work. same as the people in IT, in the mailroom, and in accounting.



years ago, my late boss caught me putting bows and cards on a stack of the large ferrero rocher chocolates that i would buy from costco. i told him who they were for when he asked. since i was signing his name on the cards, too, he asked me to claim the receipts so i could be reimbursed. i refused as i want the gift from us and not from the office; that it is our recognition of the hardwork they do. my boss was at first amused whenever one of the staff would stop at this office door to thank him for the gifts. he would then tell them to thank me instead because it's all my idea.



having been a manager of some sort in my previous jobs in the old country, and having also rose from the ranks in those jobs, i know and i appreciate people's hard work when i see them. also, when you treat those below you with kindness, you get kindness back in some form or other.



like cookies when you want them!