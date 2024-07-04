Previous
she painted this for my birthday by summerfield
Photo 4130

she painted this for my birthday

my youngest sister, Vivian, the real artist in the family, painted this for my birthday. she's not painted in a long time but she saw a tutorial on youtube that she liked. this is the tutorial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wX7CL49pms so she tested the waters, so to speak, and did her own 'twist' but frankly, not being biased, but hers came out really well compared to the original. she explained how to do the 'bokeh' part but i couldn't remember now how it was. i think i will make my own version, although how do i top almost perfection? just look at the string around the bulb, how'd she manage that much detail is beyond me!
4th July 2024

summerfield

