thistle or burdock?

i think this is thistle. i wouldn't dare touch it to confirm but i'm happy looking at it and guessing it's thistle. they grow in abundance on the side of the don mills road, especially near the train track which is by the walking trail.



i will photograph it again sometime in the near future (next week) to see the spiky flowers in full bloom.



i survived the first week of my retirement. a little bit confused by the days of the week. i keep thinking i'll be doing greeter duties tomorrow thinking it's sunday but of course saturday has to come first. tomorrow, i need to wake up and leave real early to go on a bus tour to a cherry farm with my sister. yes, what i've been told is true: i'll be busier now that i'm retired. two more retirement gifts arrived today. i kind of like this retirement thing.