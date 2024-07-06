a plane prepares to taxi off

part of Toronto's international airport is parallel to the highway we pass through to go to the Niagara region, thus motorists could sometimes experience watching low-flying commercial airplanes or watch as a plane makes its way to its designated runway.



this was on our way to the cherry farm this morning. believe it or not, all 70 shots i shot today were all drive-by shots. the cherry trees were rife with fruits well past their prime, they were bleeding and mostly riddled with worms. apparently, the cherries came early this year and we came well at the end of it.