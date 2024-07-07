absolute towers

this was taken from the bus on our way back to Toronto from that dismal non-cherry picking expedition. you'd have seen numerous photos of these buildings, especially from @northy 's albums. i first took shots of the buildings in 2012 https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2012-07-04 when i was still overly gung-ho with my photography (now, i'm just gung-ho). these two towers are part of a five-building complex called 'absolute world'. the taller building is sometimes dubbed 'the Marilyn Monroe' due to its curvaceous hourglass figure likened to the actress Marilyn Monroe. sometimes they're also called the sexy towers or the Coca-cola buildings.
much as i wanted to go about and take photos, the heat was just stifling. today we had our summer lemonade on the lawn after service instead of coffee in the annex building of the church. thankfully we had trees to shelter from although right after service i got to talking to the son of my friend who liked talking about sports. he's normally a very quiet, reserved man, but oh, boy! when i asked who's playing today (soccer), i inadvertently opened the floodgates! and we talked for a good 15 minutes in the bright sunshine. very nice young man and, although ex-partner had left me feeling exhausted with all the sports talk when we were together, it was quite a 'refreshing' sports talk with the young man.