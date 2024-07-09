Sign up
Previous
Photo 4135
trunk
i hope there's no truncated human trunk inside that old trunk by the tree trunk.
'trunk' is what we have to depict in watercolour for today, the ninth day of the world watercolor month.
used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #2, Two Hands black pigment liner pen #0.3, on 6"x9" water color paper.
i was going for my morning walk after i've painted this, but it is raining, so what to do? may have to wait quite a bit for the rain to dissipate.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
summerfield-wc
,
wwcm-2024
