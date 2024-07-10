the three stooges

these three crows were so annoyingly noisy and loud. they'd been fighting it off with other birds swooping down on cars and people passing by. one of them had a fight with a gull right in the median of the road and broke off only when an 18-wheeler passed and honked. the gull hit the side of a car and almost triggered an accident.
it's been raining all day here in Toronto. the one time i saw that the clouds had parted, i immediately changed into my walking clothes and ran out the door, only to be greeted with a heavy downpour upon reaching the main doors downstairs. so i just chilled, had a nap and started to size up which luggage i should take for my trip to Oklahoma. i know i should do some exercises but i'm poofed from doing nothing. 🤣