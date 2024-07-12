scratch and win

here in Toronto and in the province, and indeed in the whole country, our lottery winnings are tax free. apart from the main lotteries held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, there are smaller-prized lotteries held everyday, as well as numerous kinds of silly scratch tickets.



an officemate once won $10M but didn't quit working. her reason is, what is she going to do when all she knows is work. that's the same reason i had for working beyond the retirement age of 65. but if i had $10M, just in case, i have a long list (very long now) of people that i will need to help out -- i just have to make sure i have enough for my own. years later, i saw the lady at the underground pathway and in our conversation, she briefly said she's down to $8M already. hey, if you're an ordinary person, how do you spend $2M so fast?



although there are stories around here and in the US of people winning the big jackpot and in two or three years' time they're back to where they started, poverty. well, the lure of expensive houses, fast cars, ostentatious jewelry, and parties left and right, even $100M will go in a snap.



i'd like to note here that the biggest win i ever had was a thousand dollars and that small amount almost gave me a heart attack!



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #2, Two Hands black pigment liner pen #0.3, Fineliner colour pens, Artist's Loft metallic grey gouache, on 7"x10" water color paper.



off for my early morning walk.