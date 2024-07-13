surviving the heat wave

i took this photo last monday during my morning walk (or late morning walk) and i passed by it again this morning. despite the heat we have been experiencing here lately, this guy's still holding up whilst the others around it were just wilted, even though we had a day and a half of rain. this one is just resilient.



today was another scorcher, a heat warning was in effect. i just didn't have the stamina to go out again. on my walk, before i was halfway the mark, the thick face towel i had was already soaked with sweat and i'd just been wiping my face! we were supposed to hit 32 and i'm pretty sure the relative humidity was more than that, if the bleeding of my a/c was an indication. tomorrow, of course, is another day and thunderstorms are in the offing.