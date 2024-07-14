"are you sure it's ours?"

"what are you saying?"



"i mean, look at it. doesn't look one bit like you or me."



"so, what do you mean? you saw it come out of me, you were there!"



"but, it's not silver, it's gold! we have no gold in the family nor yours."



"you never know! are you accusing me of playing around, huh?"



"no, but i think a paternity test is in order!"



-o0o-



for week 28 of 52 frames, the prompt/challenge is 'spoon', with 'humor' as extra challenge. luckily, i have that little sugar spoon in the drawer as well as the salad servers.