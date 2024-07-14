Sign up
Photo 4140
Photo 4140
"are you sure it's ours?"
"what are you saying?"
"i mean, look at it. doesn't look one bit like you or me."
"so, what do you mean? you saw it come out of me, you were there!"
"but, it's not silver, it's gold! we have no gold in the family nor yours."
"you never know! are you accusing me of playing around, huh?"
"no, but i think a paternity test is in order!"
-o0o-
for week 28 of 52 frames, the prompt/challenge is 'spoon', with 'humor' as extra challenge. luckily, i have that little sugar spoon in the drawer as well as the salad servers.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6270
photos
177
followers
115
following
365-still
Canon EOS 80D
14th July 2024 8:35pm
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
