my rainbow

this was from last friday, but the weather today is so much like last friday's. scorching hot, i wouldn't be surprised if we didn't hit 30 today. but then rain was supposed to come at 11. my friends at the church were amused yesterday when i told them i needed to go to downtown right after the service because i didn't want to get caught in the storm at 1. exactly at 1? they asked. and indeed, the rain started at 1.

today though, i only saw a pathetic snippet of a rainbow way out in the east and it wasn't worth photographing. but this one from last friday was just visible from my living room. i love my living room -- i get to see fireworks, storms coming, the sunrise, the reflection of the sunset, the Toronto skyline, a sliver of the lake on very good days, and when there's a storm and the sun cut through from the west, i get the best vantage point for a rainbow, and i love rainbows, don't you?

