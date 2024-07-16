sunshine before the rain

i wonder if these plants survived the deluge this morning. we were warned that there's going to be thunderstorm and some rain but the sudden downpour still surprised us. there was a lot of flooding everywhere.



i had the brilliant idea of calling my hairdresser for an appointment on thursday afternoon. she had changed her hours and she's now closed on wednesdays and thursdays and sundays. when she returned my call i said i'll come before 4 and she was going to wait for me. i barely made it due to some stations being by-passed due to flooding and had to be shut down! add to that the surface traffic due to constructions. as per the news, the city drains could not handle this big downpour, much more huge than yesterday's.



not going to downtown again for a long time, no, i won't.