Previous
indoor oxygen by summerfield
Photo 4143

indoor oxygen

today, we depict in watercolour the prompt "plant".

inspired by a window of a house i occasionally see when i'm on the bus.

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise