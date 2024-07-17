Sign up
Previous
Photo 4143
indoor oxygen
today, we depict in watercolour the prompt "plant".
inspired by a window of a house i occasionally see when i'm on the bus.
used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6275
photos
178
followers
115
following
1135% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th July 2024 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-wc
,
wwcm-2024
