Previous
in the pink by summerfield
Photo 4144

in the pink

the building across from mine has their dump area where i could see it. every morning, without fail, the garbage is picked up. i'm quite amused by this pink garbage truck. i first saw it weeks before but did not have a chance to shoot it. the next time i saw it, i was waiting for the bus just across the street and the truck was on the street and too near me for me to take a decent shot. the driver even honked at me. this morning, there was no way i was going to pass up the chance.

normally, garbage trucks around here are either green or blue. certainly this morning when i came back from my walk, a green truck was taking the building's garbage. i do like the pink one though.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise