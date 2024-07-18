in the pink

the building across from mine has their dump area where i could see it. every morning, without fail, the garbage is picked up. i'm quite amused by this pink garbage truck. i first saw it weeks before but did not have a chance to shoot it. the next time i saw it, i was waiting for the bus just across the street and the truck was on the street and too near me for me to take a decent shot. the driver even honked at me. this morning, there was no way i was going to pass up the chance.



normally, garbage trucks around here are either green or blue. certainly this morning when i came back from my walk, a green truck was taking the building's garbage. i do like the pink one though.