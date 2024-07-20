so close

we reached Atlanta, our stopover to Oklahoma after an 8-hour delay. that's the good news. the bad news is because our plane had lingered in the tarmac for 40 minutes before we could embark so we missed the last flight to Oklahoma. we have been in two really long pine ups since 11:30 and as we were about 12 people to the front, the staff announced their shift has ended and the next shift will arrive at 5. it's 5:10 now. hopefully we will get the first flight to Oklahoma. we do have a mind of just going back home and just write off the money we paid. this is why i don't like to travel by plane anymore. been up for more than 24 hours, and i don't feel good, i just hope it doesn't escalate to vertigo.



this is an ugly shot, better look at my striped watercolour instead,