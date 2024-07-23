on the way home

it was cloudy during our journey home, from Houston, TX all the way to Toronto, we were either passing through heavy clouds or we were over them. passing over Fort Wayne, IN i saw this jet plane which i thought was flying parallel to us, then suddenly i saw it was passing us overhead. it was awesome to see 'traffic' in the sky. there was another one which was too small or too far away to be captured by the camera, but i saw it, trust me!



coming home, not flying Delta air, all was in order and on time. except for Delta flights which could not seem to recover from that IT glitch of last week.



-o0o-



flying is no longer the same and certainly no longer enjoyable than in the olden days probably prior to 9/11. i remember having missed a connection in Germany and the airline counters were helpful, if not to direct or escort you to another airline's area, or to check for available flights regardless of which airline. next time i travel, if i can drive to the destination, i will just drive. now you have to pay for your seat, if you don't, even if your reservation is confirmed, the airline will sell the seats and that's how they get overbooked.



in any case, last Friday and Saturday's experience was a test to how far i could sustain my patience. seemingly, quite far. my sister certainly was expecting i'd breakdown and do a karen, or just collapse and die. but i didn't!