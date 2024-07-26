memorial gates

"Twin bronze gates frame the moment of destruction – 9:02 a.m. – and mark the formal entrances to the Outdoor Memorial. 9:01, found on the eastern gate, represents the last moments of peace, while its opposite on the western gate, 9:03, represents the first moments of recovery. Both time stamps are inscribed on the interior of the monument, facing each other and the Reflecting Pool."



on the outside of each gate appears the following inscription: "We come here to remember Those who were killed, those who survived and those who changed forever. May all who leave here know the impact of violence. May this memorial offer comfort, strength, peace, hope and serenity."



the Oklahoma bombing is so ingrained in my mind perhaps because of the iconic photograph that made the world-wide press - a firefighter delicately holding a baby girl. the photo was taken by an amateur photographer who rushed to his car to get his camera and ran to the location of the disaster. it was not after a few days that he realized he had taken the iconic photograph and he was urged by this friends to submit it to the local newspaper.



the perpetrator of the bombing, timothy mcveigh, was found guilty of the heinous crime and was sentenced to death. his execution was escalated and happened in 2001. his partner and accomplice, Terry Nichols, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. two other people were found guilty and served lesser jail sentences.