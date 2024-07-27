a man is uninteresting

Newsflash!

The legendary jazz singer, Pynns Brook, releases her new album "A Man Is Uninteresting", amidst the controversy of her ex-partners' claims that she is a misandrist. One of her former beaus claims that the subject and lyrics of her latest mega hit song "Useless", an extended version of which is included in the album, were all about him and intends to file a petition in court for a substantial portion of her royalties. But Ms. Brook may not worry about such a petition as two other exes claim that the song was about them. Aren't men so vain!



Available now for download on Banana and on Peddle apps.



🤣



that's fiction, of course, as this is for the current album cover challenge.



Artist: Pynns Brook

Album: A Man Is Uninteresting



Pynns Brook is a local service district and designated place in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.



Without tenderness, a man is uninteresting.

Marlene Dietrich (1901 - 1992)



