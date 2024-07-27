Previous
a man is uninteresting by summerfield
a man is uninteresting

Newsflash!
The legendary jazz singer, Pynns Brook, releases her new album "A Man Is Uninteresting", amidst the controversy of her ex-partners' claims that she is a misandrist. One of her former beaus claims that the subject and lyrics of her latest mega hit song "Useless", an extended version of which is included in the album, were all about him and intends to file a petition in court for a substantial portion of her royalties. But Ms. Brook may not worry about such a petition as two other exes claim that the song was about them. Aren't men so vain!

Available now for download on Banana and on Peddle apps.

🤣

that's fiction, of course, as this is for the current album cover challenge.

Artist: Pynns Brook
Album: A Man Is Uninteresting

Pynns Brook is a local service district and designated place in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Without tenderness, a man is uninteresting.
Marlene Dietrich (1901 - 1992)

27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1137% complete

Suzanne ace
Well, that is a great response to the challenge. Fav
July 28th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
Such a class act.
July 28th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Wonderful!
July 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
I love the smoking nun! Where did you find her!!?
July 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Fabulous fabulous composite and the narrative had me in stitches
July 28th, 2024  
