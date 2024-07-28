Previous
reflections on Theta Pond by summerfield
Photo 4154

reflections on Theta Pond

last Sunday when we visited my niece in Oklahoma, she took us around a small portion of the university's campus. it took us a good 4 hours to go around that small area of the 700 acre campus.

at some point i had to sit and rest and we sat by the Theta Pond where we had this tranquil view of some of the fraternity houses reflected on the pond. the pond also has many bald cypress trees with their strange roots protruding out of the ground, as you can see on the centre left of the photo. it was quite surreal to see those roots. reminded me of some weird science fiction movies.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise