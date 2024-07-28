reflections on Theta Pond

last Sunday when we visited my niece in Oklahoma, she took us around a small portion of the university's campus. it took us a good 4 hours to go around that small area of the 700 acre campus.



at some point i had to sit and rest and we sat by the Theta Pond where we had this tranquil view of some of the fraternity houses reflected on the pond. the pond also has many bald cypress trees with their strange roots protruding out of the ground, as you can see on the centre left of the photo. it was quite surreal to see those roots. reminded me of some weird science fiction movies.