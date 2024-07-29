Previous
crazy for the Cowboys by summerfield
crazy for the Cowboys

OSU is crazy for its football team, the Cowboys. they have this large Cowboy hat topiary in the large park on the edge of its campus. in the background is the Edmon Low library which houses over 3 million books and offers internet access to online users through its expanded website and web-based catalog. although only established in 1953, OSU has had its library since 1840 in various parts of the campus.

unbelievable, isn't it, that the month closes in two days' time and we're more than half-way through 2024.

so proud to be Canadian. our local girl, Summer McIntosh, won gold in the 400m individual medley today. she also won silver last saturday in the 400m freestyle. it's so exciting to watch her win.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

summerfield

Jessica Eby ace
Oh, I hadn't heard that Summer won! That's great! And this topiary is pretty cool (even though cowboy stuff is not generally my thing)!
July 30th, 2024  
