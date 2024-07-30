this is Ceebo. he is one of the dogs owned by my niece and her husband whom we visited in Oklahoma two weekends ago. he instantly took a liking to me. when he sees me, he would be standing on his hind legs and make whinny noises that almost seemed to say, look at meee! and would look at me with those beautiful eyes. sometimes he would just rest his two fore paws on my thighs and would just sigh a long soft sigh. this is just the second dog who's ever made me feel comfortable, the other one being Prince, Wendy's @farmreporter lovely dog.
and look at Ceebo with his scarf! and he can lift weights, too! unfortunately, he moved around too much that my shot of him with the weight was rather blurry. this is a heavy dog, small but real heavy.
for week 17 of the 52 captures challenge which calls for a photo of a pet. took quite a while to fulfill the challenge, but there you go.