great-tailed grackle

i was aiming for Oklahoma's state bird; however, i saw them only on electric wires and my camera was either in my sister's bag of my niece's bag. the great-tailed grackle though were in abundance around the area, much like the darned pigeons here in Toronto. the birds had been teasing me -- they perched on the ledge of our hotel window, they'd be gathered around the parking lot, but whenever i pulled out my camera, they'd run or fly away. this one was at the scissortail park. we were resting in one of the park's misting stations and this one just walked the width of the station to scavenge around a wastecan.



i have milked the photos i took from my Oklahoma trip. there were a few more notable shots and hope to find suitable challenges in the future to use them.



on to August!