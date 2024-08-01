it's still too hot to do anything so i am ensconced in my living room where the a/c is on full blast. i've been meaning to clear out my boxes from the spare bedroom to make it into an actual usable bedroom for when the son comes and wishes to stay the night. or someone from out of town maybe. a lot of stuff will have to be given to the church, but the first thing to do is to actually open them and figure out what to do with its contents. but with 33 degrees outside and only one a/c it's not going to happen. did that polar reversal happened yet and i wasn't told!
the August word for today is 'monochrome'. will try and get inspiration from any of the challenges this month. i might skip a day or two or a week, if my OCD does not kick in.
Summer McIntosh won another gold for the 400m individual medley. i think that inspires me to resume my support of a Canadian athlete. i used to send donation to one of our figure skaters but she didn't do very well under pressure and i stopped donating altogether after that.
too bad about the Italian boxer losing and quitting because she had to fight a transwoman. how that is allowed to happen is rather sad. if there is a para-lympic, can't they organize a trans-lympic? just a thought.
I haven’t been closely following the Olympics, but I don’t have to apparently because you are doing a great job of commenting on some of the highlights