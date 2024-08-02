Previous
angles and arcs
angles and arcs

for today's geometry word. nothing more to say on this, is there?

regarding yesterday's comment on the boxing issue in the Olympics, i've read quite a lot of articles regarding the Algerian boxer and she is indeed a female. my issue was actually on transwomen competing in women's sports. i have nothing against transpersons. coming from a 'tribe' of lesbians and gays, i do have understand their predicament. what i'm against is the permission of so-called authorities that then create an unfair advantage against women athletes. but that is just my personal opinion.

i am reminded of a very distant relative back in the old country whom i had seen quite a few times when i was still a little girl. a lot of us children thought that she was a man dressing as a woman. she tried desperately to make herself appear more feminine, it didn't help that she was unusually tall and big that gave the impression that she was a man. she eventually got married to a man and we were quite surprised when she got pregnant.

the boxing incident also came to mind a very good sprinter from the old country, ms. mona sulayman. she was beating the competition and in her supposed to be last competition, she withdrew because she refused to undergo a gender test. it was a big deal at the time, i think in the late 50s or early 60s.
Corinne C
Great composition.You are equipped for problem in geometry.
August 3rd, 2024  
