angles and arcs

for today's geometry word. nothing more to say on this, is there?



regarding yesterday's comment on the boxing issue in the Olympics, i've read quite a lot of articles regarding the Algerian boxer and she is indeed a female. my issue was actually on transwomen competing in women's sports. i have nothing against transpersons. coming from a 'tribe' of lesbians and gays, i do have understand their predicament. what i'm against is the permission of so-called authorities that then create an unfair advantage against women athletes. but that is just my personal opinion.



i am reminded of a very distant relative back in the old country whom i had seen quite a few times when i was still a little girl. a lot of us children thought that she was a man dressing as a woman. she tried desperately to make herself appear more feminine, it didn't help that she was unusually tall and big that gave the impression that she was a man. she eventually got married to a man and we were quite surprised when she got pregnant.



the boxing incident also came to mind a very good sprinter from the old country, ms. mona sulayman. she was beating the competition and in her supposed to be last competition, she withdrew because she refused to undergo a gender test. it was a big deal at the time, i think in the late 50s or early 60s.