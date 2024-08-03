finally, after two weeks of battling with this new alarm clock, i made it to work according to what it says on the little instruction leaflet and what i want.
it tells me the time, if it's AM or PM, the month, the date of the month and the day of the week. it also gives the current temperature, i just am not sure if that is the temp inside the apartment or outside. also, i can push a button in the back to tell me the temp in Fahrenheit. it also has an alarm (where it says OFF) because if i fiddle with that function the whole thing just goes array and i would have to repeat the process of setting it up again. finally, it tells me that it is the weekend, as if i don't know that Saturday is the weekend.
now i don't have to guess what day of the week it is when i wake up in the morning. probably i should put it in the bedroom on my night stand.