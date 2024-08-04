apparition

over at 52 frames, the challenge this week is photo distortion, with the extra challenge of using vaseline to distort the image.
i might have destroyed an expensive CPL lens after i've washed it to remove the vaseline. 'tis a good thing though as i had the initial idea of putting vaseline right on the lens itself. gheez! i definitely won't try doing that again. as it is, i only put a really small amount yet the results were indiscernible images like this one. this wasn't my entry but i thought i could use this for my letter A project this month.
I like ethereal Vikki :)