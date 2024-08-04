Previous
apparition by summerfield
apparition

over at 52 frames, the challenge this week is photo distortion, with the extra challenge of using vaseline to distort the image.

i might have destroyed an expensive CPL lens after i've washed it to remove the vaseline. 'tis a good thing though as i had the initial idea of putting vaseline right on the lens itself. gheez! i definitely won't try doing that again. as it is, i only put a really small amount yet the results were indiscernible images like this one. this wasn't my entry but i thought i could use this for my letter A project this month.

-o0o-


i'm hosting the new Album Cover challenge. i hope you will consider putting in an entry. or two. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49587/create-a-spectacular-and-impressive-album-cover-album-cover-challenge-155
summerfield

Kathy ace
Interesting. I think that I have stretched plastic wrap across the lens first before smearing petroleum jelly.
August 5th, 2024  
Annie D ace
I wouldn't be game enough to try the vaseline - Kathy's idea is a thought - I thought maybe having a cheap filter that can be washed and reused.
I like ethereal Vikki :)
August 5th, 2024  
