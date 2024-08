apparition

over at 52 frames, the challenge this week is photo distortion, with the extra challenge of using vaseline to distort the image.i might have destroyed an expensive CPL lens after i've washed it to remove the vaseline. 'tis a good thing though as i had the initial idea of putting vaseline right on the lens itself. gheez! i definitely won't try doing that again. as it is, i only put a really small amount yet the results were indiscernible images like this one. this wasn't my entry but i thought i could use this for my letter A project this month.-o0o-i'm hosting the new Album Cover challenge. i hope you will consider putting in an entry. or two. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49587/create-a-spectacular-and-impressive-album-cover-album-cover-challenge-155