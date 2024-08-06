Sign up
Previous
Photo 4162
airplane
this was the plane that took us from Oklahoma City to Houston to get to the plane that would take us back to Toronto last month. it was a beautiful morning, albeit the temps were almost 33 degrees.
-o0o-
i hope you will consider putting in an entry. or two.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49587/create-a-spectacular-and-impressive-album-cover-album-cover-challenge-155
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
6310
photos
179
followers
115
following
