Previous
airplane by summerfield
Photo 4162

airplane

this was the plane that took us from Oklahoma City to Houston to get to the plane that would take us back to Toronto last month. it was a beautiful morning, albeit the temps were almost 33 degrees.

-o0o-

i hope you will consider putting in an entry. or two. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49587/create-a-spectacular-and-impressive-album-cover-album-cover-challenge-155

6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise