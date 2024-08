this was my entry for last week's 52 frames theme of 'distortion'. apart from the CPL lens with the wiped off vaseline, i also used a sheet of bubble wrap for that more distorted look.the distorted image resulted in the mask looking more eerie and almost alien-esque. the eyes certainly looked real staring at you and its distorted cupid bow lips giving a pursed look. it's rather disconcerting to look at, don't you think?-o0o-i hope you will consider putting in an entry. or two. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49587/create-a-spectacular-and-impressive-album-cover-album-cover-challenge-155