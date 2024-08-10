Previous
eight units by summerfield
if you count the two lower ones that are unlit or heavy-draped.

interesting to see what your neighbours are doing. or not doing. i realize that what you see through the windows are the units' kitchens/dining room.

'night photography' is this week's theme over at 52 frames. i was all set to go out and do some night street photography but i got lazy and didn't really know where i should do it and transport to downtown is scarce during weekends. this is not yet my 52 frames posting as i'm hoping to go around tomorrow night perhaps stay late at my sister's downtown. but if i got lazy again, this should do it.
gloria jones ace
Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" 1954...Great night capture
August 11th, 2024  
Graeme Stevens
an easy fav
August 11th, 2024  
