Previous
Photo 4166
towards the light
the blue lights fascinated me. there were actually five but the center one was hidden by the post and i shot it thus purposely. the addition of the passersby added some perspective and interest.
-o0o-
i hope you will consider putting in an entry. or two.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49587/create-a-spectacular-and-impressive-album-cover-album-cover-challenge-155
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6314
photos
179
followers
115
following
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th August 2024 5:01pm
Tags
summerfield-street
,
scenesoftheroad-69
gloria jones
ace
A neat candid that looks futuristic.
August 13th, 2024
