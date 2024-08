i have been seeing a lot of this during the last few days. this one is simply playing dead i think. i flipped it but it stubbornly flipped back to this position after flapping its wings briefly. i think it is a cicada. i thought they just appear every seven years and i didn't think it's been quite seven years since the swarm of them appeared in toronto. i had to push it aside in the grass so the dogs don't eat it or humans step on it.-o0o-did you know that there is a place in the state of Arkansas called "Flippin"? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N9UEGO5494