acanaceous

it was a bit windy this morning when i went for my walk. passing by this bush, i saw a little damselfly so i fished out my iphone while the damsel stayed put. and murphy's law, as soon as i clicked the shutter, the darned thing flew away and without a trace. at least a thought i'd have caught it as a blurry thing but no dice. then i tried to hold the branch still so i could take a decent photo and i forgot thistles are quite acanaceous and i pricked three of my fingers.and even more so when they're dried up. ouchy!