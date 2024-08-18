funny when you're looking for something to shoot you don't find it, and just when you're giving up, you realize your subject is staring you right in the face.
i had to pick up a utility knife that i had sharpened at an Italian kitchen store up town, where there are old houses with very unique gardens and architecture. none of them appealed to me. when i was going to cross the street to go home, i was staring at this mural but not really seeing it. perhaps because i was trying to understand the art and looking past the graffiti. it took me quite a while to realize that these were back doors of a store and perhaps of a living unit above it. the colours were quite vivid but i rue the fact that i did not take a shot of the whole mural. peut-être i shall go back another day and do just that.