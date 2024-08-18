doors

why do there have to be doors!



this week's 52 frames theme is 'door'.



funny when you're looking for something to shoot you don't find it, and just when you're giving up, you realize your subject is staring you right in the face.



i had to pick up a utility knife that i had sharpened at an Italian kitchen store up town, where there are old houses with very unique gardens and architecture. none of them appealed to me. when i was going to cross the street to go home, i was staring at this mural but not really seeing it. perhaps because i was trying to understand the art and looking past the graffiti. it took me quite a while to realize that these were back doors of a store and perhaps of a living unit above it. the colours were quite vivid but i rue the fact that i did not take a shot of the whole mural. peut-être i shall go back another day and do just that.