Previous
a blatant lie by summerfield
Photo 4170

a blatant lie

i lived in the third world half of my life. people smoked, men and sometimes women. they go on to have at least four to six children. certainly my mother had a total of ten pregnancies and my father smoked all those times.🤣
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise