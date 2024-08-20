Sign up
Previous
Photo 4170
a blatant lie
i lived in the third world half of my life. people smoked, men and sometimes women. they go on to have at least four to six children. certainly my mother had a total of ten pregnancies and my father smoked all those times.🤣
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th August 2024 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
