seriously?!?!?!

and it's not even a "ber" month yet!!!!



went to Michaels after lunch today to find something for my artist-sister in the old country. taking the down escalator to pay for my purchases, i passed by these Christmas decors, right beside the Hallowe'en decors. they're 30% off while the Hallowe'en ones were 50% off. and "jingle bell rock" was playing through the pipe-in music.



at the cashier, there was a woman paying for Christmas baubles, telling the cash clerk she has to start her Christmas decorations early this year. seriously?!?!?!