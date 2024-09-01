Previous
à la ikebana by summerfield
Photo 4173

à la ikebana

this prop is over used; i must've photographed this quite a number of times. it's one of my go-to props whenever i am pressed for a subject to shoot.

i've not done much photographing these days. too hot to be walking around, and once i'm home, i have no desire to go out again.

this is my entry for 52 frames' rule of thirds challenge this week.

1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

summerfield

2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
katy ace
Stunning in its simplicity and a FAV

Preparing for the heat will be good for you
