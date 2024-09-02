Previous
a candle glows - a haiku by summerfield
Photo 4174

a candle glows - a haiku

a guide in the dark
to the lost and wayward souls
to find their way home.

i left my phojo somewhere so while i'm trying to figure out where it is, i'm playing with the rules of third until i once again self-destruct. @grammyn 's fault. 😜
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

