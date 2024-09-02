Sign up
Photo 4174
a candle glows - a haiku
a guide in the dark
to the lost and wayward souls
to find their way home.
i left my phojo somewhere so while i'm trying to figure out where it is, i'm playing with the rules of third until i once again self-destruct.
@grammyn
's fault. 😜
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Views
7
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd September 2024 6:56pm
