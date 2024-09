forever, you say?

diamonds are forever? yes, they are, if you don't lose them. a girl's best friend? no, thanks, i prefer pearls.



but come to think of it, i only have a pair of pearl earrings, a pearl pendant, and a pearl ring. that's because real pearls are hard to acquire and they're expensive. diamonds on the other hand are readily available.



a catching up photo for week week 33 of the 52 captures challenge, the theme of which is "centered" where the subject of the photo is placed in the centre of the frame.